RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » Sports » UEFA orders Atlético to…

UEFA orders Atlético to close section over fan’s Nazi salute

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 11:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — In a case fast-tracked by UEFA investigating a fan’s Nazi salute, Atlético Madrid has been ordered to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium when it hosts Manchester City on Wednesday.

The fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last Tuesday.

UEFA said last Friday it had charged the Spanish club with “discriminatory behavior”.

On Monday, the closure was announced by its appeals body.

The club must close a section of at least 5,000 seats at the Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg and display a UEFA banner there saying “#NoToRacism.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up