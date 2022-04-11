Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
|Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 5, Reno 4
Round Rock 3, El Paso 2
Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 6
Sugar Land 8, Sacramento 1
Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 1
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
