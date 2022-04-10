RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine | Arlington sends medical gear
Home » Sports » Triple-A Pacific League Glance

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 1 .800
El Paso (San Diego) 3 3 .500
Round Rock (Texas) 3 3 .500
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 4 .200 3
Sugar Land (Houston) 1 4 .200 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (San Francisco) 4 1 .800
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 3 2 .600 1
Las Vegas (Oakland) 2 3 .500
Reno (Arizona) 3 3 .500
Tacoma (Seattle) 2 3 .400 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake 12, Tacoma 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Tacoma 1, Salt Lake, 7 innings, 2nd game

Round Rock 3, El Paso 1

Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 5

Sugar Land 1 Sacramento 0.

Las Vegas 4, Reno 3

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 5, Reno 4

Round Rock 3, El Paso 2

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up