RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
Home » Sports » Triple-A Pacific League Glance

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 2:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 1 .800
El Paso (San Diego) 3 2 .600 1
Round Rock (Texas) 2 3 .400 2
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 4 .200 3
Sugar Land (Houston) 1 4 .200 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (San Francisco) 4 1 .800
Reno (Arizona) 3 2 .600 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 3 2 .600 1
Las Vegas (Oakland) 2 3 .400 2
Tacoma (Seattle) 2 3 .400 2

___

Thursday’s Games

El Paso 8, Round Rock 7

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 6, Sugar Land 0

Salt Lake 14, Tacoma 1

Reno 6, Las Vegas 4

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 11, El Paso 3

Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 3

Sacramento 7, Sugar Land 6, 12 innings

Salt Lake at Tacoma, ppd.

Reno 7, Las Vegas 1

Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake 12, Tacoma 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Tacoma 1, Salt Lake, 7 innings, 2nd game

Round Rock 3, El Paso 1

Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 5

Sugar Land 1 Sacramento 0.

Las Vegas 4, Reno 3

Sunday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 2:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up