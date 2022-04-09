Triple-A Pacific League Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB El Paso (San Diego) 3 1 .750 — Oklahoma City (L.A.…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB El Paso (San Diego) 3 1 .750 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 1 .750 — Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 3 .250 2 Round Rock (Texas) 1 3 .250 2 Sugar Land (Houston) 0 4 .000 3

West Division W L Pct. GB Sacramento (San Francisco) 4 0 1.000 — Reno (Arizona) 3 1 .750 1 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 2 1 .667 1½ Tacoma (Seattle) 1 2 .333 2½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 1 3 .250 3

Thursday’s Games

El Paso 8, Round Rock 7

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 6, Sugar Land 0

Salt Lake 14, Tacoma 1

Reno 6, Las Vegas 4

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 11, El Paso 3

Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 3

Sacramento 7, Sugar Land 6, 12 innings

Salt Lake at Tacoma, ppd.

Reno 7, Las Vegas 1

Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8 p.m., 2nd game

El Paso at Round Rock 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 2:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

