Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|El Paso (San Diego)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|1
|3
|.250
|3
___
|Thursday’s Games
El Paso 8, Round Rock 7
Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2
Sacramento 6, Sugar Land 0
Salt Lake 14, Tacoma 1
Reno 6, Las Vegas 4
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 11, El Paso 3
Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 3
Sacramento 7, Sugar Land 6, 12 innings
Salt Lake at Tacoma, ppd.
Reno 7, Las Vegas 1
|Saturday’s Games
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8 p.m., 2nd game
El Paso at Round Rock 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
El Paso at Round Rock 2:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.