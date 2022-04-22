RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Yellen weighs costs of war on frozen assets | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » Triple-A Pacific League Glance

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 1:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 11 4 .733
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 10 5 .667 1
El Paso (San Diego) 7 8 .467 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 10 .333 6
Sugar Land (Houston) 5 10 .333 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 7 .533
Reno (Arizona) 8 7 .533
Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 7 .533
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 8 7 .533
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 10 .333 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock 14, Albuquerque 1

Oklahoma City 9, Sacramento 8

Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 2

Reno 7, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 12, El Paso 5

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 1

Salt Lake 7, Reno 4

Sacramento 8, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3

El Paso 6, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA’s busy 2022 so far: Inflation, 876 and a new strategy

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up