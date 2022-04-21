RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 1:21 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 10 4 .714
Round Rock (Texas) 10 4 .714
El Paso (San Diego) 6 8 .429 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 9 .357 5
Sugar Land (Houston) 4 10 .286 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 6 .571
Reno (Arizona) 8 6 .571
Sacramento (San Francisco) 7 7 .500 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 7 7 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 9 .357 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Reno 4, Salt Lake 3

Round Rock 3, Albuquerque 2

Sugar Land 11, Tacoma 5

Oklahoma City 10, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 9, El Paso 7

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock 14, Albuquerque 1

Oklahoma City 9, Sacramento 8

Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 2

Reno 7, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 12, El Paso 5

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

