Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|5
|9
|.357
|3
|Tuesday’s Games
Reno 4, Salt Lake 3
Round Rock 3, Albuquerque 2
Sugar Land 11, Tacoma 5
Oklahoma City 10, Sacramento 4
Las Vegas 9, El Paso 7
|Wednesday’s Games
Round Rock 14, Albuquerque 1
Oklahoma City 9, Sacramento 8
Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 2
Reno 7, Salt Lake 5
Las Vegas 12, El Paso 5
|Thursday’s Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
