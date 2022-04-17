RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Sports » Triple-A Pacific League Glance

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 7:38 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 8 4 .667
Round Rock (Texas) 8 4 .667
El Paso (San Diego) 6 6 .500 2
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 7 .417 3
Sugar Land (Houston) 3 9 .250 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (San Francisco) 7 5 .583
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 7 5 .583
Las Vegas (Oakland) 6 6 .500 1
Reno (Arizona) 6 6 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 4 8 .333 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3

Sacramento 18, Reno 8

Albuquerque 10, Tacoma 3

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas1

Oklahoma City 8 El Paso 4

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City 10, El Paso 1

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3

Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 3

Tacoma 12, Albuquerque 11

Reno 1, Sacramento 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 1:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

