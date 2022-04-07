RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 | US charges Russian oligarch | Russia to pay bonds in rubles | Photos
Home » Sports » Triple-A Pacific League Glance

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 1:27 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
El Paso (San Diego) 2 0 1.000
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 1 .500 1
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 1 .500 1
Round Rock (Texas) 0 2 .000 2
Sugar Land (Houston) 0 2 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (San Francisco) 2 0 1.000
Las Vegas (Oakland) 1 1 .500 1
Reno (Arizona) 1 1 .500 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 1 1 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 1 1 .500 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

El Paso 13, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 7, Sugar Land 6

Las Vegas 3, Reno 2

Wednesday’s Games

El Paso 6, Round Rock 2

Albuquerque 6, Oklahoma City 5

Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 5

Sacramento 4, Sugar Land 3

Reno 8, Las Vegas 7

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.<

