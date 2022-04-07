Triple-A Pacific League Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB El Paso (San Diego) 2 0 1.000 — Albuquerque (Colorado) 1…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB El Paso (San Diego) 2 0 1.000 — Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 1 .500 1 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 1 .500 1 Round Rock (Texas) 0 2 .000 2 Sugar Land (Houston) 0 2 .000 2

West Division W L Pct. GB Sacramento (San Francisco) 2 0 1.000 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 1 1 .500 1 Reno (Arizona) 1 1 .500 1 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 1 1 .500 1 Tacoma (Seattle) 1 1 .500 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

El Paso 13, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 7, Sugar Land 6

Las Vegas 3, Reno 2

Wednesday’s Games

El Paso 6, Round Rock 2

Albuquerque 6, Oklahoma City 5

Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 5

Sacramento 4, Sugar Land 3

Reno 8, Las Vegas 7

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.