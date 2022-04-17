Triple-A Pacific League Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 7 4 .636 — Round Rock (Texas)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 7 4 .636 — Round Rock (Texas) 7 4 .636 — El Paso (San Diego) 6 5 .545 1 Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 6 .455 2 Sugar Land (Houston) 3 8 .273 4

West Division W L Pct. GB Sacramento (San Francisco) 7 4 .636 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 6 5 .545 1 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 6 5 .545 1 Reno (Arizona) 5 6 .455 2 Tacoma (Seattle) 3 8 .273 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3

Sacramento 18, Reno 8

Albuquerque 10, Tacoma 3

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas1

Oklahoma City 8 El Paso 4

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.