Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 12:48 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 7 4 .636
Round Rock (Texas) 7 4 .636
El Paso (San Diego) 6 5 .545 1
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 6 .455 2
Sugar Land (Houston) 3 8 .273 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (San Francisco) 7 4 .636
Las Vegas (Oakland) 6 5 .545 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 6 5 .545 1
Reno (Arizona) 5 6 .455 2
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 8 .273 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3

Sacramento 18, Reno 8

Albuquerque 10, Tacoma 3

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas1

Oklahoma City 8 El Paso 4

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

