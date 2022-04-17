Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|8
|.273
|4
___
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 2
Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 2
Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 1
Albuquerque 5, Tacoma 2
Sacramento 4, Reno 3
|Saturday’s Games
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3
Sacramento 18, Reno 8
Albuquerque 10, Tacoma 3
Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas1
Oklahoma City 8 El Paso 4
|Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salt Lake at Reno, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
