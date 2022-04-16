RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Mariupol holding out against all odds | Elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn | Photos
Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 12:21 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
El Paso (San Diego) 6 4 .600
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 6 4 .600
Round Rock (Texas) 6 4 .600
Albuquerque (Colorado) 4 6 .400 2
Sugar Land (Houston) 3 7 .300 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 6 4 .600
Sacramento (San Francisco) 6 4 .600
Reno (Arizona) 5 5 .500 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 5 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 7 .300 3

___

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 2

Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 1

Albuquerque 5, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 4, Reno 3

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

