Triple-A Pacific League Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB El Paso (San Diego) 6 3 .667 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 4 .556 1 Round Rock (Texas) 5 4 .556 1 Sugar Land (Houston) 3 6 .333 3 Albuquerque (Colorado) 3 6 .33 3

West Division W L Pct. GB Las Vegas (Oakland) 5 4 .556 — Reno (Arizona) 5 4 .556 — Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 4 .556 — Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 4 .556 — Tacoma (Seattle) 3 6 .333 2

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas 4, Salt Lake 2

Las Vegas 3, Salt Lake 1

Sugar Land 2, Round Rock 1

Albuquerque 7, Tacoma 6

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3

Sacramento 9, Reno 3

Thursday’s Games

Reno 6, Sacramento 2

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 2

Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 8

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 4

El Paso 7, Oklahoma City 5

Friday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

