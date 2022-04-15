RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's Black Sea flagship sinks | Pressure on US to give Ukraine intelligence | UN chief says Mariupol is starving | Photos
Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 12:09 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
El Paso (San Diego) 6 3 .667
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 4 .556 1
Round Rock (Texas) 5 4 .556 1
Sugar Land (Houston) 3 6 .333 3
Albuquerque (Colorado) 3 6 .33 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 5 4 .556
Reno (Arizona) 5 4 .556
Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 4 .556
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 4 .556
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 6 .333 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas 4, Salt Lake 2

Las Vegas 3, Salt Lake 1

Sugar Land 2, Round Rock 1

Albuquerque 7, Tacoma 6

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3

Sacramento 9, Reno 3

Thursday’s Games

Reno 6, Sacramento 2

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 2

Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 8

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 4

El Paso 7, Oklahoma City 5

Friday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

