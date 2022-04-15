Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|El Paso (San Diego)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|3
|6
|.33
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|6
|.333
|2
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Las Vegas 4, Salt Lake 2
Las Vegas 3, Salt Lake 1
Sugar Land 2, Round Rock 1
Albuquerque 7, Tacoma 6
El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3
Sacramento 9, Reno 3
|Thursday’s Games
Reno 6, Sacramento 2
Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 2
Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 8
Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 4
El Paso 7, Oklahoma City 5
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.