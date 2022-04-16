RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Mariupol holding out against all odds | Elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn | Photos
Tottenham’s Champions League bid hit by 1-0 loss to Brighton

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 10:36 AM

LONDON (AP) — Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal gave Brighton a 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Saturday to halt the north London club’s resurgence and push for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham had won five out of its last six matches to move into fourth place in the Premier League, helped by Brighton beating Arsenal last weekend.

Mid-table Brighton made another impact on the top-four race when Trossard beat defender Eric Dier and used the outside of his right foot to shoot the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into the far corner.

“I don’t think we were right really from the beginning,” Dier told BT Sport. “We were a bit slow in moving the ball. We struggled to create chances and we conceded a sloppy goal at the end. Today was definitely a slip-up.”

Tottenham had won four straight games but on Saturday had no shots on goal.

