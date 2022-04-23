RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Home » Sports » Swiatek to play Sabalenka…

Swiatek to play Sabalenka in Stuttgart Open final

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Stuttgart Open after both came through their respective semifinals on Saturday.

Swiatek stretched her winning run to 22 matches as she overcame Liudmila Samsonova 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5 to move into her fourth final of the season.

Sabalenka, who lost last year’s final to Ash Barty, defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have one win against each other. Sabalenka won at the WTA Finals last year, while Swiatek made up for that on her way to winning the Doha title this year.

She also won at Indian Wells and Miami and will hope to claim her fourth title of the year in Sunday’s final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up