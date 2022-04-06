All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|54
|40
|10
|2
|2
|84
|213
|132
|Peoria
|54
|37
|10
|3
|4
|81
|211
|120
|Huntsville
|54
|39
|13
|1
|1
|80
|183
|122
|Fayetteville
|54
|38
|14
|1
|1
|78
|188
|133
|Quad City
|55
|31
|15
|5
|4
|71
|186
|156
|Pensacola
|53
|29
|18
|5
|1
|64
|181
|156
|Evansville
|53
|27
|25
|1
|0
|55
|151
|144
|Roanoke
|54
|23
|24
|3
|4
|53
|169
|172
|Birmingham
|54
|18
|30
|5
|1
|42
|142
|187
|Macon
|53
|9
|38
|3
|3
|24
|115
|242
|Vermilion County
|54
|5
|44
|5
|0
|15
|78
|253
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
