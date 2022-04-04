RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 54 40 10 2 2 84 213 132
Peoria 54 37 10 3 4 81 211 120
Huntsville 54 39 13 1 1 80 183 122
Fayetteville 54 38 14 1 1 78 188 133
Quad City 55 31 15 5 4 71 186 156
Pensacola 53 29 18 5 1 64 181 156
Evansville 53 27 25 1 0 55 151 144
Roanoke 54 23 24 3 4 53 169 172
Birmingham 54 18 30 5 1 42 142 187
Macon 53 9 38 3 3 24 115 242
Vermilion County 54 5 44 5 0 15 78 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 3, Peoria 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Related Categories:

Sports

