RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Home » Sports » Spain's ISPS Handa Championship…

Spain’s ISPS Handa Championship suspended due to bad weather

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP) — Bad weather forced organizers to suspend the third round of the ISPS Handa Championship in northeast Spain on Saturday.

Organizers of the European tour event said play was called off because of heavy rain, lightning and hail at the Lakes Course near the Mediterranean coast.

Scott Jamieson leads Tapio Pulkkanen by two shots at the top of the leaderboard. The two and several other golfers had yet to start their round on Saturday when play was stopped.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up