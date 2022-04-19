RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia forces attacking along east front | Food insecurity crisis | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
Sorana Cirstea wins to open title defense in Istanbul

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 1:11 PM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Defending champion Sorana Cirstea won her opening match at the Istanbul Championship, beating Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Romanian ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title last year when she upset Elise Mertens in the final. The second-seeded Cirstea next faces Dutch player Arantxa Rus at the the clay-court competition.

Third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia also advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 6-0 win over compatriot Marina Melnikova.

Mertens is again the top seed in Istanbul and plays a first-round match against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Wednesday, when fourth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine faces Petra Martic in the first round.

