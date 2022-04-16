RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Home » Sports » Schlegel scores as Orlando…

Schlegel scores as Orlando City beats Crew 2-0

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rodrigo Schlegel’s goal helped lead Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Rodrigo Schlegel’s goal put Orlando (4-2-2) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 37th minute. Junior Urso had an assist on the goal.

Orlando also got one goal from Ercan Kara.

The Crew (2-3-2) outshot Orlando 10-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Pedro Gallese saved all four shots he faced for Orlando. Eloy Room saved two of the four shots he faced for the Crew.

Up next for Orlando is a matchup Sunday with the New York Red Bulls at home, while the Crew visit Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up