RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Home » Sports » Salloi goal helps Sporting…

Salloi goal helps Sporting KC earn 2-2 tie with Dallas

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 11:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored the only goal of the second half to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 2-2 draw with Dallas FC in MLS action on Saturday.

Salloi scored the equalizer for Sporting KC (2-6-2) in the 77th minute off a pass from Cameron Duke after Dallas’ Brandon Servania was sent off in the 67th minute for receiving two quick yellow cards.

Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute to give Sporting KC a 1-0 lead.

Dallas (4-1-4) bounced backed with goals by Alan Velasco in the 36th minute and Jesus Ferreira in the 42nd to grab a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Sporting KC outshot Dallas 12-5 with a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Tim Melia had one save for Sporting KC, which scored multiple goals for the first time this season. Maarten Paes saved four for Dallas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up