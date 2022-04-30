RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Rivera sparks New England to 2-0 victory over Inter Miami

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 10:18 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Damian Rivera had an instant impact in his first MLS start and the New England Revolution breezed to a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami CF on Saturday.

Rivera, a 19-year-old homegrown attacker took a Carles Gil feed and beat Nick Marsman at his near post, putting the Revs (3-5-1) up 1-0 less than a minute into the game.

Adam Buksa capped the scoring with a goal in the 64th minute — four minutes after Inter Miami center back Damion Lowe was sent off for a second yellow card.

Inter Miami finished the match another man down after Jairo Quinteros was sent off in the 76th minute for a second yellow card.

The Revolution outshot Miami 15-7 with a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Matt Turner saved all three shots he faced for the Revolution. Nick Marsman saved four of the six shots he faced for Miami.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

