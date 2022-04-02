RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | New radio station helps refugees in Prague | Ukraine disinformation in Spanish | How to help
Revolution’s Matt Turner has hairline fracture in right foot

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 5:50 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is sidelined with a hairline fracture in his right foot.

Turner tweeted Saturday that the United States’ Feb. 2 World Cup qualifier in frigid weather at St. Paul, Minnesota, “has nothing to do with that’s kept me off the field these last few weeks.”

“I had a brief bout of tendinitis after that game in my left foot that was quickly resolved and back to 100%,” he wrote. “After that, I resumed preseason with the Revolution and training before playing in the final friendly of preseason. Early on in that game a reckless and unnecessary preseason sliding challenge came in which left me a hairline fracture in my right foot.”

Revolution coach Bruce Arena said March 8 that Turner was injured during a practice game at Los Angeles FC. New England said it was during a closed-door scrimmage that took place Feb. 9.

The 27-year-old Turner, who has agreed to to a summer transfer to Arsenal, missed the United States’ last three World Cup qualifiers and was to miss his fifth straight MLS match Saturday.

