RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » Reigning champ Garin beats…

Reigning champ Garin beats No. 2 seed Fritz in Houston QF

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Reigning champion Cristian Garin beat No. 2 seed Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship and improve his career record at the tournament to 8-0.

Fritz is the highest-ranked American man at No. 13 and had won nine of his past 10 matches, including a title at Indian Wells, California, last month.

Garin claimed the Houston title in 2019, and the event wasn’t held either of the next two years because of the pandemic.

The fifth-seeded Garin, who is ranked 29th, will face John Isner or Frances Tiafoe on Saturday for a berth in the final.

The other semifinal will be No. 3 seed Reilly Opelka against Nick Kyrgios.

Opelka reached his second career tour-level semifinal on clay — he made it that far in Rome last year, too — by defeating 361st-ranked qualifier Gijs Brouwer.

The big-serving Opelka has been bothered by his right shoulder since last month and hit a low-for-him total of four aces against Brouwer.

Kyrgios advanced when lucky loser Michael Mmoh withdrew before their quarterfinal because of a strained right groin muscle.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up