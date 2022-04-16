RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Red Bulls and Dallas play to 0-0

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 9:22 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Carlos Miguel made three saves for the New York Red Bulls and Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas in a 0-0 draw Saturday.

The Red Bulls (3-2-2) outshot Dallas (3-1-3) 13-6, with five shots on goal to three for Dallas.

The Red Bulls next play on Sunday against Orlando City on the road, and Dallas will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

