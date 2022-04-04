Qualifiers for the 2022 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 91 players eligible and on the list to compete in the 86th Masters, which starts…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 91 players eligible and on the list to compete in the 86th Masters, which starts Thursday. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur).

MASTERS CHAMPIONS: Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize.

PGA CHAMPIONS (five years): Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari.

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS (three years): Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: a-James Piot, a-Austin Greaser.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Laird Shepherd.

U.S. MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Stewart Hagestad.

ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Keita Nakajima.

LATIN AMERICAN AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Aaron Jarvis.

TOP 12 AND TIES-2021 MASTERS: Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre, Kevin Na, Webb Simpson.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2021 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Louis Oosthuizen, Padraig Harrington, Harry Higgs, Paul Casey.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2021 U.S. OPEN: Guido Migliozzi.

PGA TOUR WINNERS SINCE 2021 MASTERS (FULL FEDEX CUP POINTS AWARDED): Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay, Garrick Higgo, Cameron Davis, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Viktor Hovland, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Luke List, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun.

FIELD FROM THE 2021 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger, Erik van Rooyen.

TOP 50 FROM FINAL WORLD RANKING IN 2021: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Matthew Wolff, Lee Westwood, Mackenzie Hughes, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Palmer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee, Takumi Kanaya.

TOP 50 FROM WORLD RANKING ONE WEEK BEFORE THE MASTERS: Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Cameron Young.

