RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Home » Sports » Pozuelo breaks te in…

Pozuelo breaks te in 51st, Toronto FC beats Philadelphia 2-1

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie early in the 51st minute and Toronto FC beat Philadelphia 2-1 in cold conditions Saturday night, handing the MLS-leading Union their first loss of the season.

Toronto (3-2-2) won its third in a row at home and extended its unbeaten run to four games. Philadelphia (5-1-1) had won a franchise-record five straight.

Julian Carranza opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the 34th minute. Jesus Jimenez answered for Toronto in the 39th.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up