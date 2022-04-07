RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Home » Sports » Olympic gold medalist Carey…

Olympic gold medalist Carey returning to elite gymnastics

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 8:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey is returning to elite gymnastics.

Carey, who won gold in floor exercise at the 2020 Tokyo Games, announced on Instagram Wednesday that the Oregon State freshman plans to attend a USA Gymnastics team camp following next week’s NCAA Championships.

The 21-year-old Carey finished the year ranked No. 1 nationally in the all-around for the Beavers. She qualified as an individual for NCAAs in Fort Worth, Texas, starting on April 14.

“NCAA gymnastics is and continues to be an incredible experience,” Carey posted. “I’m looking forward to competing and representing Oregon State at nationals next week.”

The championships will also include reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, now a freshman at Auburn, as well as 2020 Olympic silver medalists Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Grace McCallum (Utah).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

OMB sets workforce, customer experience targets for agency teams carrying out PMA goals

SSA to open offices to the public as agency staffing issues continue

Preliminary findings show service members in remote bases more likely to attempt suicide

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up