RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine | Arlington sends medical gear
Home » Sports » Norwich beats Burnley 2-0…

Norwich beats Burnley 2-0 in Premier League relegation scrap

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 11:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORWICH, England (AP) — Burnley squandered an opportunity to close the gap to Premier League safety, losing 2-0 to bottom club Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday.

French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou opened the scoring for Norwich in the ninth minute when he slotted the ball into the bottom right corner with a shot from outside the box following a corner.

The home side fended off multiple attempts by Burnley to find an equalizer before Teemu Pukki put the game out of reach with a goal in the 86th with a fine finish from the right after a through ball from Mathias Normann.

Burnley remains 18th in the table, four points adrift of Everton, which extended its margin of safety by beating Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday.

Norwich remains rooted to the foot of the table despite the victory, seven points adrift of Everton in 17th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up