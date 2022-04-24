RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy hosts US officials | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Refugees pray at Easter for peace | Latest photos
NHRA-SpringNationals

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 8:18 PM

Sunday

At Houston Raceway Park

Baytown, Texas

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Billy Torrence; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Leah Pruett; 11. Antron Brown; 12. Doug Foley; 13. Buddy Hull; 14. Josh Hart; 15. Doug Kalitta; 16. Alex Laughlin

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Bobby Bode; 3. JR Todd; 4. Chad Green; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Jim Campbell; 9. John Force; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Alexis DeJoria DQ; 12. Tim Wilkerson; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Terry Haddock; 15. Bob Tasca III

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Camrie Caruso; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Rodger Brogdon; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Fernando Cuadra; 10. Cristian Cuadra; 11. Aaron Stanfield; 12. Fernando Cuadra Jr; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Dallas Glenn; 16. Mason McGaha

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Karen Stoffer; 5. James Underdahl; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. David Barron; 11. Michael Ray; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Angie Smith; 14. Marc Ingwersen; 15. LE Tonglet; 16. Jerry Savoie

Final Results

Top Fuel_Brittany Force, 3.767 seconds, 321.42 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.763 seconds, 329.58 mph

Funny Car_Matt Hagan, 3.982, 326.63 def. Bobby Bode, 4.046, 282.95

Pro Stock_Erica Enders, 166.91, 5.494 def. Camrie Caruso, 165.64, 5.549

Pro Stock Motorcycle_Steve Johnson, 164.17, 5.602 def. Matt Smith, 163.71, 5.694

Top Alcohol Dragster_Joey Severance, 221.92, 4.424 def. Julie Nataas, 227.65, 4.559

Top Alcohol Funny Car_Doug Gordon, 209.10, 4.688 def. Bob Mccosh, 201.31, 4.868

Competition Eliminator_Greg Kamplain, 161.96, 5.622 def. Mike De Palma, 139.47, 6.490

Super Stock_Harvey Emmons, 110.20, 8.064 def. Brenda Grubbs, 117.42, 7.676

Stock Eliminator_Jerry Emmons, 105.41, 8.453 def. Brandon Bakies, 110.52, 8.395

Super Comp_Michael Holcombe, 141.18, 7.647 def. Christopher Dodd, 140.83, 7.667

Super Gas_Keith Purvis, 122.95, 8.481 def. Austin Williams, 129.12, 8.542

Super Street_Chris Leblanc, 112.30, 9.384 def. Don Snow, 110.86, 9.401

Round-by-round

Top Fuel

Round One_Austin Prock, 3.743, 328.70 def. Alex Laughlin, 5.125, 146.19; Billy Torrence, 3.726, 319.07 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.772, 323.89; Brittany Force, 3.740, 329.42 def. Josh Hart, 4.925, 146.65; Steve Torrence, 3.711, 325.92 def. Buddy Hull, 4.041, 234.53; Justin Ashley, 3.740, 329.26 def. Doug Foley, 5.078, 139.65; Clay Millican, 3.754, 321.42 def. Antron Brown, 5.439, 136.12; Shawn Langdon, 4.774, 197.48 def. Leah Pruett, 4.973, 201.04; Mike Salinas, 4.192, 297.42 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.860, 170.34

Quarterfinals_Justin Ashley, 3.792, 326.79 def. Austin Prock, 3.803, 319.14; Brittany Force, 3.773, 330.47 def. Shawn Langdon, 5.589, 128.73; Billy Torrence, 3.799, 322.19 def. Clay Millican; Steve Torrence, 3.744, 327.90 def. Mike Salinas

Semifinals_Brittany Force, 3.848, 317.19 def. Billy Torrence, 3.924, 310.77; Justin Ashley, 3.760, 327.51 def. Steve Torrence, 3.778, 323.43

Final_Brittany Force, 3.767, 321.42 def. Justin Ashley, 3.763, 329.58

Funny Car

Round One_JR Todd, 4.008, 322.65 def. Bob Tasca III, 5.475, 132.37; Robert Hight, 3.937, 324.05 def. Terry Haddock, 4.078, 287.05; Ron Capps, 4.004, 281.36; Cruz Pedregon, 3.925, 319.67 def. Paul Lee, 3.979, 323.43; Jim Campbell, 4.026, 311.05 def. Tim Wilkerson, 5.190, 152.33; Bobby Bode, 3.957, 314.68 def. Alexis DeJoria DQ, 99.999, 126.13; Chad Green, 3.987, 314.24 def. Blake Alexander, 4.341, 224.62; Matt Hagan, 3.954, 325.77 def. John Force, 4.010, 328.06

Quarterfinals_JR Todd, 4.004, 322.19 def. Jim Campbell, 4.074, 311.34; Bobby Bode, 3.991, 315.05 def. Cruz Pedregon, 4.030, 318.69; Chad Green, 4.090, 267.16 def. Robert Hight, 4.240, 227.04; Matt Hagan, 3.933, 326.87 def. Ron Capps, 8.017, 95.44

Semifinals_Bobby Bode, 4.034, 308.35 def. Chad Green, 4.160, 305.29; Matt Hagan, 3.937, 323.97 def. JR Todd, 10.851, 81.82

Final_Matt Hagan, 3.982, 326.63 def. Bobby Bode, 4.046, 282.95

Pro Stock

Round One_Bo Butner, 101.97, 7.665 def. Mason McGaha, 166.15, 5.529; Matt Hartford, 165.78, 5.527 def. Dallas Glenn; Kyle Koretsky, 165.82, 5.548 def. Kenny Delco, 166.42, 5.543; Rodger Brogdon, 165.94, 5.516 def. Deric Kramer, 165.46, 5.534; Greg Anderson, 166.85, 5.511 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr, 48.93, 13.946; Chris McGaha, 165.80, 5.544 def. Aaron Stanfield, 71.86, 9.867; Erica Enders, 166.91, 5.502 def. Cristian Cuadra, 166.66, 5.512; Camrie Caruso, 166.31, 5.532 def. Fernando Cuadra, 165.76, 5.540

Quarterfinals_Kyle Koretsky, 165.40, 5.586 def. Chris McGaha, 47.80, 14.201; Camrie Caruso, 165.52, 5.543 def. Bo Butner, 102.39, 7.485; Greg Anderson, 166.83, 5.504 def. Rodger Brogdon, 165.19, 5.538; Erica Enders, 166.23, 5.519 def. Matt Hartford, 166.31, 5.512

Semifinals_Erica Enders, 166.27, 5.519 def. Kyle Koretsky, 165.54, 5.558; Camrie Caruso, 165.68, 5.529 def. Greg Anderson, 166.70, 5.505

Final_Erica Enders, 166.91, 5.494 def. Camrie Caruso, 165.64, 5.549

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Round One_Angelle Sampey, 163.35, 5.701 def. Jerry Savoie, 161.19, 5.758; James Underdahl, 161.81, 5.692 def. LE Tonglet, 159.76, 5.855; Joey Gladstone, 162.39, 5.693 def. Marc Ingwersen, 126.09, 6.916; Chris Bostick, 159.48, 5.787 def. Angie Smith; Eddie Krawiec, 163.14, 5.661 def. Ryan Oehler, 156.39, 5.887; Steve Johnson, 164.81, 5.604 def. Michael Ray, 159.38, 5.774; Karen Stoffer, 160.92, 5.735 def. David Barron, 129.54, 6.655; Matt Smith, 162.55, 5.688 def. Kelly Clontz, 158.41, 5.808

Quarterfinals_Matt Smith, 158.93, 5.795 def. Chris Bostick, 154.62, 5.885; Karen Stoffer, 161.15, 5.692 def. Angelle Sampey, 162.94, 5.737; Eddie Krawiec, 162.61, 5.649 def. Joey Gladstone, 160.59, 5.782; Steve Johnson, 164.79, 5.602 def. James Underdahl, 161.87, 5.768

Semifinals_Matt Smith, 157.65, 5.833 def. Karen Stoffer; Steve Johnson, 162.94, 5.640 def. Eddie Krawiec, 162.00, 5.666

Final_Steve Johnson, 164.17, 5.602 def. Matt Smith, 163.71, 5.694

