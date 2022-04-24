NHRA SpringNationals Results

Sunday At Houston Raceway Park Baytown, Texas Sunday’s Pairings Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Brittany Force; 2. Justin Ashley;…

1. Brittany Force; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Billy Torrence; 5. Austin Prock; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Buddy Hull; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Leah Pruett; 14. Doug Foley; 15. Alex Laughlin; 16. Antron Brown.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Bobby Bode; 3. Chad Green; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Jim Campbell; 7. Robert Hight; 8. Ron Capps; 9. Paul Lee; 10. John Force; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Tim Wilkerson; 14. Bob Tasca III; 15. Alexis DeJoria.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Camrie Caruso; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Rodger Brogdon; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Mason McGaha; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Aaron Stanfield; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Dallas Glenn.

Pro Stock Motorcylce

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Karen Stoffer; 5. Angelle Sampey; 6. Jim Underdahl; 7. Joey Gladstone; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Jerry Savoie; 10. Michael Ray; 11. Kelly Clontz; 12. LE Tonglet; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. David Barron; 15. Marc Ingwersen; 16. Angie Smith.

Final Results Top Fuel

Brittany Force, 3.767 seconds, 321.42 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.763 seconds, 329.58 mph.

Funny Car

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.982, 326.63 def. Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 4.046, 282.95.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.568, 210.24 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.624, 209.26.

Pro Stock Motorcylce

Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.720, 199.91 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.811, 200.47.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Joey Severance, 5.239, 276.35 def. Julie Nataas, 5.358, 278.69.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.534, 266.16 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.765, 244.65.

Competition Eliminator

Greg Kamplain, Dragster, 6.758, 196.90 def. Mike DePalma, Pontiac G5, 7.780, 173.96.

Super Stock

Harvey Emmons III, Chevy Cavalier, 9.711, 134.44 def. Brenda Grubbs, Chevy Camaro, 9.216, 145.11.

Stock Eliminator

Jerry Emmons, Chevy Camaro, 10.197, 123.41 def. Brandon Bakies, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp

Michael Holcombe, Dragster, 8.902, 179.37 def. Christopher Dodd, Dragster, 8.911, 176.19.

Super Gas

Keith Purvis, Pontiac Firebird, 9.903, 158.74 def. Austin Williams, Chevy Camaro, 9.917, 153.11.

Super Street

Chris LeBlanc, Chevy Corvette, 10.968, 142.70 def. Don Snow, Corvette, 10.955, 144.30.

Top Sportsman

Chris Arnold, Chevy Cavalier, 6.902, 201.52 def. Darian Boesch, Chevy Camaro, 6.355, 219.51.

Top Dragster

Mark Jones, Dragster, 6.291, 222.80 def. Wayne Landry, Dragster, 6.156, 227.77.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel Round One

Austin Prock, 3.743, 328.70 def. Alex Laughlin, 5.125, 146.19; Billy Torrence, 3.726, 319.07 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.772, 323.89; Brittany Force, 3.740, 329.42 def. Josh Hart, 4.925, 146.65; Steve Torrence, 3.711, 325.92 def. Buddy Hull, 4.041, 234.53; Justin Ashley, 3.740, 329.26 def. Doug Foley, 5.078, 139.65; Clay Millican, 3.754, 321.42 def. Antron Brown, 5.439, 136.12; Shawn Langdon, 4.774, 197.48 def. Leah Pruett, 4.973, 201.04; Mike Salinas, 4.192, 297.42 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.860, 170.34;

Quarterfinals

Ashley, 3.792, 326.79 def. Prock, Foul – Red Light; Force, 3.773, 330.47 def. Langdon, 5.589, 128.73; B. Torrence, 3.799, 322.19 def. Millican, Broke; S. Torrence, 3.744, 327.90 def. Salinas, Broke;

Semifinals

Force, 3.848, 317.19 def. B. Torrence, 3.924, 310.77; Ashley, 3.760, 327.51 def. S. Torrence, 3.778, 323.43;

Final

Force, 3.767, 321.42 def. Ashley, 3.763, 329.58.

Funny Car Round One

J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.008, 322.65 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 5.475, 132.37; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.937, 324.05 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.078, 287.05; Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.004, 281.36 was unopposed; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.925, 319.67 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.979, 323.43; Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.026, 311.05 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.190, 152.33; Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.957, 314.68 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, Foul – Outer Boundary; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.987, 314.24 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.341, 224.62; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.954, 325.77 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.010, 328.06;

Quarterfinals

Todd, 4.004, 322.19 def. Campbell, 4.074, 311.34; Bode, 3.991, 315.05 def. Pedregon, 4.030, 318.69; Green, 4.090, 267.16 def. Hight, 4.240, 227.04; Hagan, 3.933, 326.87 def. Capps, 8.017, 95.44;

Semifinals

Bode, 4.034, 308.35 def. Green, 4.160, 305.29; Hagan, 3.937, 323.97 def. Todd, 10.851, 81.82;

Final

Hagan, 3.982, 326.63 def. Bode, 4.046, 282.95.

Pro Stock Round One

Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 9.917, 96.07 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.607, 209.23 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, Broke; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.628, 208.23 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.619, 209.17; Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.595, 207.72 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.616, 208.88; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.585, 209.07 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.625, 208.78 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 13.118, 66.19; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.578, 209.95 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.587, 208.81; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.609, 209.17 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light;

Quarterfinals

Koretsky, 6.664, 208.71 def. C. McGaha, 19.274, 41.97; Caruso, 6.624, 208.81 def. Butner, 9.771, 93.61; Anderson, 6.578, 208.84 def. Brogdon, 6.619, 207.66; Enders, 6.598, 209.23 def. Hartford, 6.587, 209.56;

Semifinals

Enders, 6.596, 209.56 def. Koretsky, 6.636, 209.17; Caruso, 6.607, 208.84 def. Anderson, 6.578, 208.62;

Final

Enders, 6.568, 210.24 def. Caruso, 6.624, 209.26.

Pro Stock Motorcylce Round One

Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.814, 201.19 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.908, 188.28; Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.822, 197.74 def. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 7.000, 195.79; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.822, 198.00 def. Marc Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light; Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.937, 194.52 def. Angie Smith, Broke – No Show; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.786, 198.96 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.058, 191.78; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.718, 200.71 def. Michael Ray, 6.923, 194.97; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.869, 196.07 def. David Barron, 8.608, 107.85; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.818, 198.12 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.968, 193.05;

Quarterfinals

M. Smith, 6.938, 195.96 def. Bostick, 7.059, 191.54; Stoffer, 6.832, 197.33 def. Sampey, 6.852, 201.07; Krawiec, 6.772, 199.17 def. Gladstone, 6.917, 197.42; Johnson, 6.711, 201.55 def. Underdahl, 6.896, 199.11;

Semifinals

M. Smith, 6.988, 194.60 def. Stoffer, Foul – Centerline; Johnson, 6.765, 198.96 def. Krawiec, 6.802, 197.10;

Final

Johnson, 6.720, 199.91 def. M. Smith, 6.811, 200.47.

Point standings Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 420; 2. Steve Torrence, 388; 3. Justin Ashley, 367; 4. Mike Salinas, 349; 5. Clay Millican, 281; 6. Austin Prock, 253; 7. Tony Schumacher, 227; 8. Josh Hart, 220; 9. Doug Kalitta, 206; 10. Antron Brown, 198.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 507; 2. Robert Hight, 447; 3. Ron Capps, 420; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 282; 5. John Force, 249; 6. (tie) Alexis DeJoria, 241; J.R. Todd, 241; 8. Chad Green, 237; 9. Bob Tasca III, 229; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 217.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 471; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 389; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 345; 4. Dallas Glenn, 305; 5. Greg Anderson, 291; 6. Mason McGaha, 279; 7. Camrie Caruso, 272; 8. Bo Butner, 247; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 223; 10. Rodger Brogdon, 220.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Karen Stoffer, 196; 2. Steve Johnson, 173; 3. Angie Smith, 128; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 127; 5. (tie) Joey Gladstone, 124; Matt Smith, 124; 7. Jerry Savoie, 102; 8. (tie) Angelle Sampey, 83; Jim Underdahl, 83; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 82.

