NHRA SpringNationals Results

|Sunday
|At Houston Raceway Park
|Baytown, Texas
|Sunday’s Pairings
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Billy Torrence; 5. Austin Prock; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Buddy Hull; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Leah Pruett; 14. Doug Foley; 15. Alex Laughlin; 16. Antron Brown.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Bobby Bode; 3. Chad Green; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Jim Campbell; 7. Robert Hight; 8. Ron Capps; 9. Paul Lee; 10. John Force; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Tim Wilkerson; 14. Bob Tasca III; 15. Alexis DeJoria.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders; 2. Camrie Caruso; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Rodger Brogdon; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Mason McGaha; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Aaron Stanfield; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Dallas Glenn.
|Pro Stock Motorcylce
1. Steve Johnson; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Karen Stoffer; 5. Angelle Sampey; 6. Jim Underdahl; 7. Joey Gladstone; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Jerry Savoie; 10. Michael Ray; 11. Kelly Clontz; 12. LE Tonglet; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. David Barron; 15. Marc Ingwersen; 16. Angie Smith.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Brittany Force, 3.767 seconds, 321.42 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.763 seconds, 329.58 mph.
|Funny Car
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.982, 326.63 def. Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 4.046, 282.95.
|Pro Stock
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.568, 210.24 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.624, 209.26.
|Pro Stock Motorcylce
Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.720, 199.91 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.811, 200.47.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Joey Severance, 5.239, 276.35 def. Julie Nataas, 5.358, 278.69.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.534, 266.16 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.765, 244.65.
|Competition Eliminator
Greg Kamplain, Dragster, 6.758, 196.90 def. Mike DePalma, Pontiac G5, 7.780, 173.96.
|Super Stock
Harvey Emmons III, Chevy Cavalier, 9.711, 134.44 def. Brenda Grubbs, Chevy Camaro, 9.216, 145.11.
|Stock Eliminator
Jerry Emmons, Chevy Camaro, 10.197, 123.41 def. Brandon Bakies, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Comp
Michael Holcombe, Dragster, 8.902, 179.37 def. Christopher Dodd, Dragster, 8.911, 176.19.
|Super Gas
Keith Purvis, Pontiac Firebird, 9.903, 158.74 def. Austin Williams, Chevy Camaro, 9.917, 153.11.
|Super Street
Chris LeBlanc, Chevy Corvette, 10.968, 142.70 def. Don Snow, Corvette, 10.955, 144.30.
|Top Sportsman
Chris Arnold, Chevy Cavalier, 6.902, 201.52 def. Darian Boesch, Chevy Camaro, 6.355, 219.51.
|Top Dragster
Mark Jones, Dragster, 6.291, 222.80 def. Wayne Landry, Dragster, 6.156, 227.77.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Austin Prock, 3.743, 328.70 def. Alex Laughlin, 5.125, 146.19; Billy Torrence, 3.726, 319.07 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.772, 323.89; Brittany Force, 3.740, 329.42 def. Josh Hart, 4.925, 146.65; Steve Torrence, 3.711, 325.92 def. Buddy Hull, 4.041, 234.53; Justin Ashley, 3.740, 329.26 def. Doug Foley, 5.078, 139.65; Clay Millican, 3.754, 321.42 def. Antron Brown, 5.439, 136.12; Shawn Langdon, 4.774, 197.48 def. Leah Pruett, 4.973, 201.04; Mike Salinas, 4.192, 297.42 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.860, 170.34;
|Quarterfinals
Ashley, 3.792, 326.79 def. Prock, Foul – Red Light; Force, 3.773, 330.47 def. Langdon, 5.589, 128.73; B. Torrence, 3.799, 322.19 def. Millican, Broke; S. Torrence, 3.744, 327.90 def. Salinas, Broke;
|Semifinals
Force, 3.848, 317.19 def. B. Torrence, 3.924, 310.77; Ashley, 3.760, 327.51 def. S. Torrence, 3.778, 323.43;
|Final
Force, 3.767, 321.42 def. Ashley, 3.763, 329.58.
|Funny Car
|Round One
J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.008, 322.65 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 5.475, 132.37; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.937, 324.05 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.078, 287.05; Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.004, 281.36 was unopposed; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.925, 319.67 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.979, 323.43; Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.026, 311.05 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.190, 152.33; Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.957, 314.68 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, Foul – Outer Boundary; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.987, 314.24 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.341, 224.62; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.954, 325.77 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.010, 328.06;
|Quarterfinals
Todd, 4.004, 322.19 def. Campbell, 4.074, 311.34; Bode, 3.991, 315.05 def. Pedregon, 4.030, 318.69; Green, 4.090, 267.16 def. Hight, 4.240, 227.04; Hagan, 3.933, 326.87 def. Capps, 8.017, 95.44;
|Semifinals
Bode, 4.034, 308.35 def. Green, 4.160, 305.29; Hagan, 3.937, 323.97 def. Todd, 10.851, 81.82;
|Final
Hagan, 3.982, 326.63 def. Bode, 4.046, 282.95.
|Pro Stock
|Round One
Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 9.917, 96.07 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.607, 209.23 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, Broke; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.628, 208.23 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.619, 209.17; Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.595, 207.72 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.616, 208.88; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.585, 209.07 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.625, 208.78 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 13.118, 66.19; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.578, 209.95 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.587, 208.81; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.609, 209.17 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light;
|Quarterfinals
Koretsky, 6.664, 208.71 def. C. McGaha, 19.274, 41.97; Caruso, 6.624, 208.81 def. Butner, 9.771, 93.61; Anderson, 6.578, 208.84 def. Brogdon, 6.619, 207.66; Enders, 6.598, 209.23 def. Hartford, 6.587, 209.56;
|Semifinals
Enders, 6.596, 209.56 def. Koretsky, 6.636, 209.17; Caruso, 6.607, 208.84 def. Anderson, 6.578, 208.62;
|Final
Enders, 6.568, 210.24 def. Caruso, 6.624, 209.26.
|Pro Stock Motorcylce
|Round One
Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.814, 201.19 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.908, 188.28; Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.822, 197.74 def. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 7.000, 195.79; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.822, 198.00 def. Marc Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light; Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.937, 194.52 def. Angie Smith, Broke – No Show; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.786, 198.96 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.058, 191.78; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.718, 200.71 def. Michael Ray, 6.923, 194.97; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.869, 196.07 def. David Barron, 8.608, 107.85; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.818, 198.12 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.968, 193.05;
|Quarterfinals
M. Smith, 6.938, 195.96 def. Bostick, 7.059, 191.54; Stoffer, 6.832, 197.33 def. Sampey, 6.852, 201.07; Krawiec, 6.772, 199.17 def. Gladstone, 6.917, 197.42; Johnson, 6.711, 201.55 def. Underdahl, 6.896, 199.11;
|Semifinals
M. Smith, 6.988, 194.60 def. Stoffer, Foul – Centerline; Johnson, 6.765, 198.96 def. Krawiec, 6.802, 197.10;
|Final
Johnson, 6.720, 199.91 def. M. Smith, 6.811, 200.47.
|Point standings
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force, 420; 2. Steve Torrence, 388; 3. Justin Ashley, 367; 4. Mike Salinas, 349; 5. Clay Millican, 281; 6. Austin Prock, 253; 7. Tony Schumacher, 227; 8. Josh Hart, 220; 9. Doug Kalitta, 206; 10. Antron Brown, 198.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 507; 2. Robert Hight, 447; 3. Ron Capps, 420; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 282; 5. John Force, 249; 6. (tie) Alexis DeJoria, 241; J.R. Todd, 241; 8. Chad Green, 237; 9. Bob Tasca III, 229; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 217.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 471; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 389; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 345; 4. Dallas Glenn, 305; 5. Greg Anderson, 291; 6. Mason McGaha, 279; 7. Camrie Caruso, 272; 8. Bo Butner, 247; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 223; 10. Rodger Brogdon, 220.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Karen Stoffer, 196; 2. Steve Johnson, 173; 3. Angie Smith, 128; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 127; 5. (tie) Joey Gladstone, 124; Matt Smith, 124; 7. Jerry Savoie, 102; 8. (tie) Angelle Sampey, 83; Jim Underdahl, 83; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 82.
