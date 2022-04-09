RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
Nelson’s 1st MLS goal earns Toronto draw with Real Salt Lake

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 10:30 PM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jayden Nelson scored his first MLS goal to help Toronto earn a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Nelson scored the equalizer in the 79th minute for Toronto (2-2-2).

Toronto’s Kosi Thompson and RSL’s Justin Meram both had goals in the first 10 minutes. Damir Kreilach staked RSL (3-1-3) to a 2-1 lead just before halftime when he chested a pass from Makiel Chang and finished past Alex Bono.

Real Salt Lake outshot Toronto 12-6 and had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved one of the three shots he faced for RSL. Bono had three saves for Toronto.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

