NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race 1 Results

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 6:26 PM

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 15 laps, 0 points.

2. (9) Cole Custer, Ford, 15, 0.

3. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

4. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 15, 0.

5. (1) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 15, 0.

6. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 15, 0.

7. (8) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

8. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 15, 0.

9. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

