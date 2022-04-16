NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race 1 Results

Saturday At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Tyler Reddick,…

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 15 laps, 0 points.

2. (9) Cole Custer, Ford, 15, 0.

3. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

4. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 15, 0.

5. (1) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 15, 0.

6. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 15, 0.

7. (8) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

8. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 15, 0.

9. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

