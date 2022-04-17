NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race Results

Sunday At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (11) Kyle Busch,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday

At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 250 laps, 52 points.

2. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250, 39.

3. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 250, 42.

4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 250, 48.

5. (25) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 250, 36.

6. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 250, 36.

7. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250, 47.

8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 250, 36.

9. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 250, 31.

10. (7) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 250, 36.

11. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 250, 26.

12. (21) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 250, 33.

13. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 250, 24.

14. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250, 23.

15. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 250, 22.

16. (20) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250, 21.

17. (23) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 250, 20.

18. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 250, 19.

19. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 250, 18.

20. (24) Harrison Burton, Ford, 250, 17.

21. (30) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 250, 16.

22. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 250, 25.

23. (31) Aric Almirola, Ford, 250, 14.

24. (14) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 250, 13.

25. (36) Josh Williams, Ford, 250, 0.

26. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 250, 11.

27. (28) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 248, 0.

28. (22) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 245, 9.

29. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 240, 9.

30. (29) JJ Yeley, Ford, accident, 221, 0.

31. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 211, 13.

32. (13) Kurt Busch, Toyota, accident, 211, 5.

33. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, engine, 150, 4.

34. (32) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 100, 3.

35. (34) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, engine, 91, 2.

36. (27) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 74, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.