RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
Home » Sports » Muyl scores, Willis earns…

Muyl scores, Willis earns shutout as Nashville defeats Crew

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 8:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Willis delivered a four-save shutout while Alex Muyl scored a pivotal goal in Nashville’s 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Muyl’s game-winner came in the 28th minute to seal the win for Nashville (2-2-1). Taylor Washington got an assist on the goal.

The Crew (2-1-2) outshot Nashville 8-5, with four shots on goal to three for Nashville.

Willis saved all four shots he faced for Nashville. Eloy Room saved two of the three shots he faced for the Crew.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Nashville visiting Sporting Kansas City while the Crew visit the Philadelphia Union.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up