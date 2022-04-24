RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy hosts US officials | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Refugees pray at Easter for peace | Latest photos
Musovski scores decisive goal as LAFC defeats Cincinnati 2-1

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 7:53 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Danny Musovski scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Los Angeles FC over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Musovski’s game-winner came in the 79th minute to put LAFC (6-1-1) up 2-1. Carlos Vela assisted the goal.

LAFC also got one goal from Kellyn Acosta.

Luciano Acosta scored the only goal for Cincinnati (2-5-1).

LAFC outshot Cincinnati 15-14, with six shots on goal to seven for Cincinnati.

Maxime Crepeau saved six of the seven shots he faced for LAFC. Roman Celentano saved four of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.

LAFC next plays on Sunday against Minnesota United at home, and Cincinnati will visit Toronto on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

