RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Home » Sports » Murphy and Acosta score,…

Murphy and Acosta score, Cincinnati holds off Toronto FC 2-1

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Ian Murphy and Luciano Acosta scored and Cincinnati held off Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday to open a home-and-home series.

The teams will meet again Wednesday night in Cincinnati.

Murphy opened the scoring in the 44th minute and Acosta made it 2-0 in the 52nd to help Cincinnati (3-5-1) win for the first time in three games in Toronto.

Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto (3-4-2) in the 65th minute.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up