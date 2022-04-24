RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy hosts US officials | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Refugees pray at Easter for peace | Latest photos
Home » Sports » Montreal honor Guy Lafleur…

Montreal honor Guy Lafleur with chants, standing ovation

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 9:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal fans chanted the late Guy Lafleur’s name Saturday night before Canadiens took the ice to play the Boston Bruins.

The Canadiens played tribute to the Hall of Famer who died Friday at age 70 with a ceremony.

A video of Lafleur’s goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes.

On the boards, the usual ads were replaced by a simple tribute to Lafleur — listing his name, his number, his signature and the years of life — 1951 to 2022.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up