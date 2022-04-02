RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | New radio station helps refugees in Prague | Ukraine disinformation in Spanish | How to help
Home » Sports » Montreal defeats Cincinnati 4-3…

Montreal defeats Cincinnati 4-3 on Torres’ game-winner

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joaquín Torres’ goal was pivotal for Montreal in a 4-3 win against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Torres’ winner came in the 67th minute to put Montreal (1-3-1) on top 4-3. Kei Kamara assisted the goal.

Montreal also got two goals from Djordje Mihailovic and one more from Kamara.

Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta scored one goal each for Cincinnati (2-4-0).

Cincinnati outshot Montreal 13-9, with five shots on goal to six for Montreal.

Sebastian Breza saved three of the six shots he faced for Montreal. Alec Kann saved two of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal visits the New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati visits the Seattle Sounders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up