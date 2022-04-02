Montreal defeats Cincinnati 4-3 on Torres’ game-winner

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joaquín Torres’ goal was pivotal for Montreal in a 4-3 win against Cincinnati on Saturday. Torres’ winner…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joaquín Torres’ goal was pivotal for Montreal in a 4-3 win against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Torres’ winner came in the 67th minute to put Montreal (1-3-1) on top 4-3. Kei Kamara assisted the goal.

Montreal also got two goals from Djordje Mihailovic and one more from Kamara.

Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta scored one goal each for Cincinnati (2-4-0).

Cincinnati outshot Montreal 13-9, with five shots on goal to six for Montreal.

Sebastian Breza saved three of the six shots he faced for Montreal. Alec Kann saved two of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal visits the New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati visits the Seattle Sounders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.