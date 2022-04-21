RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Yellen weighs costs of war on frozen assets | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
MLS All-Star Game to pit league stars against LIGA MX

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 7:55 PM

Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game will again pit the league’s best against their counterparts from Mexico’s LIGA MX.

The game is set for Aug. 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United. The festivities that week will include a concert headlined by Khalid and a skills challenge, the league announced Thursday.

The MLS and LIGA MX All-Stars played to a 1-1 draw last year before MLS prevailed on penalty kicks.

“Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “Beyond the game, All-Star Week will celebrate our sport with a series of cultural and community initiatives for the passionate soccer fans of the region.”

The match will be broadcast by ESPN and Univision in the United States.

MLS will also introduce initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of the game, with a portion of the ticket proceeds allocated to sustainability efforts in the local community. Other programs surrounding the game will emphasize equity and inclusion.

