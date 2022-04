MONTREAL (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored in the opening minutes, Romell Quioto struck early in the second half and Montreal…

MONTREAL (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored in the opening minutes, Romell Quioto struck early in the second half and Montreal beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday.

Montreal (3-3-1) has a four-game unbeaten streak, winning three in a row.

Brian White scored for Vancouver (1-5-1).

