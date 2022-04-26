RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Villarreal;…

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Villarreal; Inter visits Bologna

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Liverpool starts as the big favorite against Villarreal in the first leg of the semifinals but won’t be underestimating the Spanish team, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. And for good reason. Villarreal has already eliminated European royalty in Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage. Up next is a team on course for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies in the same season. Liverpool has won the League Cup, is in the FA Cup final and is a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Six-time European champion Liverpool, which is seeking to reach a third final in five years and has only lost one of its 26 games in all competitions in 2022, is without injured striker Roberto Firmino but he has lost his place in the attack anyway. Gerard Moreno could be a doubt for Villarreal after the Spain striker injured his right leg two weeks ago.

ITALY

Inter Milan visits Bologna in a match that was postponed from January, when there was a coronavirus outbreak within Bologna’s squad. It’s a pivotal match for the title race, with Inter trailing city rival and Serie A leader AC Milan by two points. In other postponed games, sixth-place Fiorentina looks to strengthen its chances of playing in Europe when it hosts Udinese, and eighth-place Atalanta hosts Torino.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up