Masters Tournament Scores

Scottie Scheffler, United States 69-67-71-71—278 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 73-73-71-64—281 Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-68-73-69—283 Cameron Smith, Australia 68-74-68-73—283 Collin Morikawa, United States 73-70-74-67—284 Corey Conners, Canada 70-73-72-70—285 Will Zalatoris, United States 71-72-75-67—285 Sungjae Im, South Korea 67-74-71-75—287 Justin Thomas, United States 76-67-72-72—287 Cameron Champ, United States 72-75-71-70—288 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 72-69-73-74—288 Dustin Johnson, United States 69-73-75-72—289 Danny Willett, England 69-74-73-73—289 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73-76-70—290 Tommy Fleetwood, England 75-72-70-73—290 Talor Gooch, United States 72-74-73-71—290 Harry Higgs, United States 71-75-73-71—290 Jason Kokrak, United States 70-76-71-73—290 Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-75-72-70—290 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-69-77-72—290 Kevin Na, United States 71-71-79-69—290 Lee Westwood, England 72-74-73-71—290 Sergio Garcia, Spain 72-74-74-71—291 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 73-73-76-69—291 J.J. Spaun, United States 74-70-75-72—291 Harold Varner III, United States 71-71-80-69—291 Viktor Hovland, Norway 72-76-71-73—292 Seamus Power, Ireland 74-74-74-70—292 Jon Rahm, Spain 74-72-77-69—292 Lucas Glover, United States 72-76-72-73—293 Russell Henley, United States 73-74-76-70—293 Marc Leishman, Australia 73-75-71-74—293 Sepp Straka, Austria 74-72-76-71—293 Hudson Swafford, United States 77-69-73-74—293 Tony Finau, United States 71-75-74-74—294 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 69-74-77-74—294 Patrick Reed, United States 74-73-73-74—294 Webb Simpson, United States 71-74-73-76—294 Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-75-79-71—295 Tom Hoge, United States 73-74-75-73—295 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 76-70-73-76—295 Bubba Watson, United States 73-73-78-71—295 Billy Horschel, United States 74-73-79-70—296 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-71-77-76—297 Kevin Kisner, United States 75-70-75-77—297 Cameron Davis, Australia 75-73-79-73—300 Tiger Woods, United States 71-74-78-78—301 Max Homa, United States 74-73-77-78—302 Adam Scott, Australia 74-74-80-74—302 Daniel Berger, United States 71-75-77-80—303 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 73-75-77-78—303 Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-74-79-80—305

