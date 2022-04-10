RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 8:21 PM

Sunday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler, United States 69-67-71-71—278
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 73-73-71-64—281
Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-68-73-69—283
Cameron Smith, Australia 68-74-68-73—283
Collin Morikawa, United States 73-70-74-67—284
Corey Conners, Canada 70-73-72-70—285
Will Zalatoris, United States 71-72-75-67—285
Sungjae Im, South Korea 67-74-71-75—287
Justin Thomas, United States 76-67-72-72—287
Cameron Champ, United States 72-75-71-70—288
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 72-69-73-74—288
Dustin Johnson, United States 69-73-75-72—289
Danny Willett, England 69-74-73-73—289
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73-76-70—290
Tommy Fleetwood, England 75-72-70-73—290
Talor Gooch, United States 72-74-73-71—290
Harry Higgs, United States 71-75-73-71—290
Jason Kokrak, United States 70-76-71-73—290
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-75-72-70—290
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-69-77-72—290
Kevin Na, United States 71-71-79-69—290
Lee Westwood, England 72-74-73-71—290
Sergio Garcia, Spain 72-74-74-71—291
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 73-73-76-69—291
J.J. Spaun, United States 74-70-75-72—291
Harold Varner III, United States 71-71-80-69—291
Viktor Hovland, Norway 72-76-71-73—292
Seamus Power, Ireland 74-74-74-70—292
Jon Rahm, Spain 74-72-77-69—292
Lucas Glover, United States 72-76-72-73—293
Russell Henley, United States 73-74-76-70—293
Marc Leishman, Australia 73-75-71-74—293
Sepp Straka, Austria 74-72-76-71—293
Hudson Swafford, United States 77-69-73-74—293
Tony Finau, United States 71-75-74-74—294
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 69-74-77-74—294
Patrick Reed, United States 74-73-73-74—294
Webb Simpson, United States 71-74-73-76—294
Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-75-79-71—295
Tom Hoge, United States 73-74-75-73—295
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 76-70-73-76—295
Bubba Watson, United States 73-73-78-71—295
Billy Horschel, United States 74-73-79-70—296
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-71-77-76—297
Kevin Kisner, United States 75-70-75-77—297
Cameron Davis, Australia 75-73-79-73—300
Tiger Woods, United States 71-74-78-78—301
Max Homa, United States 74-73-77-78—302
Adam Scott, Australia 74-74-80-74—302
Daniel Berger, United States 71-75-77-80—303
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 73-75-77-78—303
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-74-79-80—305

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

