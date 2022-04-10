Masters Tournament Scores

Sunday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72
Final Round
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|69-67-71-71—278
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|73-73-71-64—281
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|73-68-73-69—283
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|68-74-68-73—283
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|73-70-74-67—284
|Corey Conners, Canada
|70-73-72-70—285
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|71-72-75-67—285
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|67-74-71-75—287
|Justin Thomas, United States
|76-67-72-72—287
|Cameron Champ, United States
|72-75-71-70—288
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|72-69-73-74—288
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|69-73-75-72—289
|Danny Willett, England
|69-74-73-73—289
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|71-73-76-70—290
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|75-72-70-73—290
|Talor Gooch, United States
|72-74-73-71—290
|Harry Higgs, United States
|71-75-73-71—290
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|70-76-71-73—290
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|73-75-72-70—290
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|72-69-77-72—290
|Kevin Na, United States
|71-71-79-69—290
|Lee Westwood, England
|72-74-73-71—290
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|72-74-74-71—291
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|73-73-76-69—291
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|74-70-75-72—291
|Harold Varner III, United States
|71-71-80-69—291
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|72-76-71-73—292
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|74-74-74-70—292
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|74-72-77-69—292
|Lucas Glover, United States
|72-76-72-73—293
|Russell Henley, United States
|73-74-76-70—293
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|73-75-71-74—293
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|74-72-76-71—293
|Hudson Swafford, United States
|77-69-73-74—293
|Tony Finau, United States
|71-75-74-74—294
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|69-74-77-74—294
|Patrick Reed, United States
|74-73-73-74—294
|Webb Simpson, United States
|71-74-73-76—294
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|70-75-79-71—295
|Tom Hoge, United States
|73-74-75-73—295
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|76-70-73-76—295
|Bubba Watson, United States
|73-73-78-71—295
|Billy Horschel, United States
|74-73-79-70—296
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|73-71-77-76—297
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|75-70-75-77—297
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|75-73-79-73—300
|Tiger Woods, United States
|71-74-78-78—301
|Max Homa, United States
|74-73-77-78—302
|Adam Scott, Australia
|74-74-80-74—302
|Daniel Berger, United States
|71-75-77-80—303
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|73-75-77-78—303
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|72-74-79-80—305
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.