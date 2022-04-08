Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Friday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72 Second Round Par out 454 343 454 –…

Friday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72

Second Round

Par out 454 343 454 – 36 Scottie Scheffler 545 343 344 – 35 Sungjae Im 553 343 454 – 36 Shane Lowry 544 343 354 – 35 Hideki Matsuyama 443 342 554 – 34 Charl Schwartzel 444 443 354 – 35

Par in 443 545 344 – 36 – 72 Scottie Scheffler 442 444 244 – 32 _ 69-67 _ 136 Sungjae Im 544 446 245 – 38 _ 67-74 _ 141 Shane Lowry 343 444 344 – 33 _ 73-68 _ 141 Hideki Matsuyama 443 544 344 – 35 _ 72-69 _ 141 Charl Schwartzel 353 445 244 – 34 _ 72-69 _ 141

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.