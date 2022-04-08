RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 7:31 PM

Friday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72

Second Round

Par out 454 343 454 36
Scottie Scheffler 545 343 344 35
Sungjae Im 553 343 454 36
Shane Lowry 544 343 354 35
Hideki Matsuyama 443 342 554 34
Charl Schwartzel 444 443 354 35
Par in 443 545 344 36 72
Scottie Scheffler 442 444 244 32 _ 69-67 _ 136
Sungjae Im 544 446 245 38 _ 67-74 _ 141
Shane Lowry 343 444 344 33 _ 73-68 _ 141
Hideki Matsuyama 443 544 344 35 _ 72-69 _ 141
Charl Schwartzel 353 445 244 34 _ 72-69 _ 141

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

