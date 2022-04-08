Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Friday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72 Second Round Par out 454 343 454 –…
Friday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72
Second Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454
|–
|36
|Scottie Scheffler
|545
|343
|344
|–
|35
|Sungjae Im
|553
|343
|454
|–
|36
|Shane Lowry
|544
|343
|354
|–
|35
|Hideki Matsuyama
|443
|342
|554
|–
|34
|Charl Schwartzel
|444
|443
|354
|–
|35
|Par in
|443
|545
|344
|–
|36
|–
|72
|
|
|Scottie Scheffler
|442
|444
|244
|–
|32
|_
|69-67
|_
|136
|Sungjae Im
|544
|446
|245
|–
|38
|_
|67-74
|_
|141
|Shane Lowry
|343
|444
|344
|–
|33
|_
|73-68
|_
|141
|Hideki Matsuyama
|443
|544
|344
|–
|35
|_
|72-69
|_
|141
|Charl Schwartzel
|353
|445
|244
|–
|34
|_
|72-69
|_
|141
Copyright
