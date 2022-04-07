RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Home » Sports » Masters Leaders Cards

Masters Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Thursday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
First Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Sungjae Im 343 343 354-32
Cameron Smith 654 332 443-34
Danny Willett 544 344 443-35
Joaquin Niemann 553 243 452-33
Scottie Scheffler 454 343 443-34
Dustin Johnson 444 343 353-33
Tiger Woods 453 342 464-36
Par in 443 545 344-36—72
Sungjae Im 553 344 344-35—67
Cameron Smith 442 534 246-34—68
Danny Willett 443 444 344-34—69
Joaquin Niemann 543 445 344-36—69
Scottie Scheffler 442 545 335-35—69
Dustin Johnson 343 545 335-36—69
Tiger Woods 443 455 244-35—71

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB sets workforce, customer experience targets for agency teams carrying out PMA goals

Preliminary findings show service members in remote bases more likely to attempt suicide

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

SSA to open offices to the public as agency staffing issues continue

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up