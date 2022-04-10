Masters Leaders Cards

Sunday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Final Round Par out 454 343 454-36 Scottie Scheffler 453 343 354-34…
|Sunday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Final Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Scottie Scheffler
|453
|343
|354-34
|Rory McIlroy
|353
|343
|344-32
|Shane Lowry
|444
|642
|443-35
|Cameron Smith
|345
|443
|354-35
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72—288
|Scottie Scheffler
|543
|534
|346-37-71—278
|Rory McIlroy
|343
|345
|343-32-64—281
|Shane Lowry
|444
|444
|343-34-69—283
|Cameron Smith
|536
|554
|244-38-73—283
