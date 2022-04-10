Masters Leaders Cards

Sunday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Final Round Par out 454 343 454-36 Scottie Scheffler 453 343 354-34…

Sunday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Final Round

Par out 454 343 454-36 Scottie Scheffler 453 343 354-34 Rory McIlroy 353 343 344-32 Shane Lowry 444 642 443-35 Cameron Smith 345 443 354-35

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—288 Scottie Scheffler 543 534 346-37-71—278 Rory McIlroy 343 345 343-32-64—281 Shane Lowry 444 444 343-34-69—283 Cameron Smith 536 554 244-38-73—283

