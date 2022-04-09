RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
Home » Sports » Masters Leaders Cards

Masters Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Third Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Scottie Scheffler 443 442 444-33
Cameron Smith 445 342 444-34
Sungjae Im 654 354 444-39
Tiger Woods 544 363 455-39
Par in 443 545 344-36-72—216
Scottie Scheffler 444 456 335-38-71—207
Cameron Smith 343 444 444-34-68—210
Sungjae Im 342 544 334-32-71—212
Tiger Woods 452 445 456-39-78—223

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up