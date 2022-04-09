Masters Leaders Cards

Saturday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Third Round Par out 454 343 454-36 Scottie Scheffler 443 442 444-33…

Saturday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Third Round

Par out 454 343 454-36 Scottie Scheffler 443 442 444-33 Cameron Smith 445 342 444-34 Sungjae Im 654 354 444-39 Tiger Woods 544 363 455-39

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—216 Scottie Scheffler 444 456 335-38-71—207 Cameron Smith 343 444 444-34-68—210 Sungjae Im 342 544 334-32-71—212 Tiger Woods 452 445 456-39-78—223

