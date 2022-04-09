Masters Leaders Cards

Saturday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Third Round Par out 454 343 454-36 Scottie Scheffler 443 442 444-33…
|Saturday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Third Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Scottie Scheffler
|443
|442
|444-33
|Cameron Smith
|445
|342
|444-34
|Sungjae Im
|654
|354
|444-39
|Tiger Woods
|544
|363
|455-39
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72—216
|Scottie Scheffler
|444
|456
|335-38-71—207
|Cameron Smith
|343
|444
|444-34-68—210
|Sungjae Im
|342
|544
|334-32-71—212
|Tiger Woods
|452
|445
|456-39-78—223
