Masters Leaders Cards

Friday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Second Round

Par out 454 343 454-36 Scottie Scheffler 545 343 344-35 Charl Schwartzel 444 443 354-35 Sungjae Im 553 343 454-36 Shane Lowry 544 343 354-35 Hideki Matsuyama 443 342 554-34 Tiger Woods 555 453 444-39

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—144 Scottie Scheffler 442 444 244-32-67—136 Charl Schwartzel 353 445 244-34-69—141 Sungjae Im 544 446 245-38-74—141 Shane Lowry 343 444 344-33-68—141 Hideki Matsuyama 443 544 344-35-69—141 Tiger Woods 354 435 344-35-74—145

