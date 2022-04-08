RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » Masters Leaders Cards

Masters Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Friday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Second Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Scottie Scheffler 545 343 344-35
Charl Schwartzel 444 443 354-35
Sungjae Im 553 343 454-36
Shane Lowry 544 343 354-35
Hideki Matsuyama 443 342 554-34
Tiger Woods 555 453 444-39
Par in 443 545 344-36-72—144
Scottie Scheffler 442 444 244-32-67—136
Charl Schwartzel 353 445 244-34-69—141
Sungjae Im 544 446 245-38-74—141
Shane Lowry 343 444 344-33-68—141
Hideki Matsuyama 443 544 344-35-69—141
Tiger Woods 354 435 344-35-74—145

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up