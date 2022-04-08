Masters Leaders Cards

Friday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Second Round Par out 454 343 454-36 Scottie Scheffler 545 343 344-35…
|Friday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Second Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Scottie Scheffler
|545
|343
|344-35
|Charl Schwartzel
|444
|443
|354-35
|Sungjae Im
|553
|343
|454-36
|Shane Lowry
|544
|343
|354-35
|Hideki Matsuyama
|443
|342
|554-34
|Tiger Woods
|555
|453
|444-39
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72—144
|Scottie Scheffler
|442
|444
|244-32-67—136
|Charl Schwartzel
|353
|445
|244-34-69—141
|Sungjae Im
|544
|446
|245-38-74—141
|Shane Lowry
|343
|444
|344-33-68—141
|Hideki Matsuyama
|443
|544
|344-35-69—141
|Tiger Woods
|354
|435
|344-35-74—145
