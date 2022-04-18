RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Sports » Man United star Fernandes…

Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 6:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday.

Nobody involved in the incident has sustained serious injuries, Britain’s PA news agency reported.

United expected the 27-year-old Fernandes to be training later ahead of the team’s match at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up