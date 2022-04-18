Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday. Nobody involved in…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday.

Nobody involved in the incident has sustained serious injuries, Britain’s PA news agency reported.

United expected the 27-year-old Fernandes to be training later ahead of the team’s match at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

