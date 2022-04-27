RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia suspends gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria | Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 12:25 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Benintendi, Kansas City, .389; France, Seattle, .368; N.Lowe, Texas, .364; Bogaerts, Boston, .362; Choi, Tampa Bay, .357; J.Crawford, Seattle, .356; Arraez, Minnesota, .354; Trout, Los Angeles, .347; Ramírez, Cleveland, .344; Kwan, Cleveland, .341.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Devers, Boston, 12; Frazier, Seattle, 12; Springer, Toronto, 12; France, Seattle, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 11; Suárez, Seattle, 11.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 18; Marsh, Los Angeles, 14; Brown, Oakland, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Bregman, Houston, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 25; France, Seattle, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Franco, Tampa Bay, 23; Ramírez, Cleveland, 22; Benintendi, Kansas City, 21; J.Crawford, Seattle, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Devers, Boston, 20; Brantley, Houston, 19; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 19; LeMahieu, New York, 19; Springer, Toronto, 19.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; Gurriel, Houston, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; O.Miller, Cleveland, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; K.Hernández, Boston, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Suárez, Seattle, 6.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 7; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Kelenic, Seattle, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Neuse, Oakland, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; Walls, Tampa Bay, 3.

PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; L.Severino, New York, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.40; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.53; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.69; Verlander, Houston, 1.90; Manoah, Toronto, 2.00; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2.12; Gausman, Toronto, 2.19; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.25; Skubal, Detroit, 2.30; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 31; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Cortes Jr., New York, 25; Montas, Oakland, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Bieber, Cleveland, 22; Gilbert, Seattle, 22; Cole, New York, 21; Sandoval, Los Angeles, 20; Verlander, Houston, 20.

